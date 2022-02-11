1,050,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,944,000. Intel comprises about 3.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 256,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,504,504. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

