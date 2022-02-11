100,615 Shares in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,622,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,952,000.

PFTAU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

