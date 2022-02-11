1,000,000 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Bought by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,590,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.38% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 2,331,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,099. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

