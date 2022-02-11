1,000,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 6.47% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARYE. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,361,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,941,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,211,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYE opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

