$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. AGCO posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $19.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $7,480,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AGCO by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.37. The stock had a trading volume of 801,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

