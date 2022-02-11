$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

NYSE:G traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 2,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.