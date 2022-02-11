$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 251.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,697,000 after acquiring an additional 587,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,696,000 after acquiring an additional 87,606 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,981. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.