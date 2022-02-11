$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 251.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,697,000 after acquiring an additional 587,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,696,000 after acquiring an additional 87,606 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,981. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

