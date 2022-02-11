$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

