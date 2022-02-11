$0.76 EPS Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Newmont reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmont.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

