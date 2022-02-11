$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kforce stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,583. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.