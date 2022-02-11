$0.47 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 59,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

