$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 46.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SWKH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $233.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27. SWK has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SWK during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

