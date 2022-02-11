$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,252,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 2,650,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

