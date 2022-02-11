$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

MRCC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.