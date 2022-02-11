$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,698. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.