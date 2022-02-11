-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

