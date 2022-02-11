$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $19,289,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth about $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGMS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,687. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $533.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

