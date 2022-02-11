$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million.

NABL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 570,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in N-able by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period.

NABL stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. N-able has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

