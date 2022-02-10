Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

