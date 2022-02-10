Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

