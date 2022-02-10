Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

