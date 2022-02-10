Zilla Reaches Market Cap of $131,225.26 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $131,225.26 and $344.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

