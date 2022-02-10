Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Strong-Buy

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

DRH opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

