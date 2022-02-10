Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NVTA opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Invitae has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

