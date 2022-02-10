Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

NYSE:BJ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

