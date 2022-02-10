Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,747 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

