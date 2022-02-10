Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 1,038.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,266 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,090,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

