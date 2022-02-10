Zacks Investment Management Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.19% of Univar Solutions worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,460. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

