Zacks Investment Management Acquires 2,872 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

