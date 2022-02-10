Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.45.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

