Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to report $70.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.41 million and the highest is $72.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $252.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $254.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.39 million, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

