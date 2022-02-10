Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $54.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $223.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

