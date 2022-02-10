Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report earnings of $3.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $16.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $20.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 629,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.