Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK opened at $152.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

