Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $512.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.