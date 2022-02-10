Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pear Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,326,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,846,000.

PEAR stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

