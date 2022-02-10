Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to report $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $60.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KORE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.38. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,126. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

