Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gogo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gogo by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gogo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

