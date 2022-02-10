Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

