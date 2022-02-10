Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $249.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.32 million to $257.22 million. eHealth reported sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

EHTH traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $16.59. 20,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,457. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

