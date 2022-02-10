Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 3,374,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,343 shares of company stock worth $1,199,332 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

