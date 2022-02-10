Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 272,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,760. The firm has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $143.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

