Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report sales of $138.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.66 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $556.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $582.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $610.11 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $662.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,984. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

