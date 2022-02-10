Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.87. 3,245,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,418. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

