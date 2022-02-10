Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMO. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

LUMO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

