Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $9.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.00 and the highest is $11.25. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $5.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $37.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $42.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD traded up $17.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.33. 917,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,162. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average of $318.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

