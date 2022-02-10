Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.40 Million

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $389.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.49 million to $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

