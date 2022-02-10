Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 122,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.