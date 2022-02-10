Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

STNG traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 18,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,686. The stock has a market cap of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.