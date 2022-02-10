Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $19.69 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74.
In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
